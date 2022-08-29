Full card for UFC’s Dana White’s Contender Series, Episode 6

We’ve got another slate of fights on deck this week for Episode 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6, set for Tuesday, August 30. The five-fight card will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada and allow shareholder and UFC president Dana White to scout talent with the opportunity for the best fighters to earn contracts.

The night will begin with a featherweight bout between Blake Bilder and Alexander Morgan. The latter is one of the more experienced MMA fighters we have seen on the show and enters with an 11-4 professional record. There will be a few matches between undefeated fighters, including Maria Silva and Viktoriia Dudakova duking it out in a women’s strawweight fight. The penultimate bout will see middleweights Sedriques Dumas and Matej Penaz defending their undefeated records. The main event of the evening will feature Yusaku Kinoshita and Jose Henrique representing the welterweights.

Full fight card for Dana White’s Contender Series: Episode 6