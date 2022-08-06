How to watch UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill via live online stream

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV will be the site for a showdown between Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill. The fight will be held on Saturday, August 6 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card, There are also six fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 8 p.m. on ESPN+.

Santos ( 22-10) is coming off of a loss in his last fight against Magomed Ankalaev in a unanimous decision. He’s lost four of his last five matches in the octagon and trending in the wrong direction as a fighter. The slide started for him after losing to Jon Jones in a light heavyweight title fight in 2019.

Hill (10-1) enters Saturday’s bout on a two-fight winning streak looking to continue to gain momentum in his fairly young UFC career. He won his last two fights by way of KO/TKO. Hill has won 60 percent of his fights by KO/TKO, and the other 40 percent by decision.

Hill is an early betting favorite at -320 on Draftkings Sportsbook. Santos is betting at +265.

UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it as a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.