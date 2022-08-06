Full card for UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC returns to the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, August 6 for another Fight Night card on ESPN. The main card will feature six bouts with light heavyweights Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill in the main event.

Santos (22-10), a grizzled 10-year veteran of the UFC, has lost four of five and at 38 years old, his career looks to be winding down. The Muay Thai black belt started his light heavyweight run with a bang, but Santos lost a disputed split decision to Jon Jones in his quest for the light heavyweight championship at UFC 239. Now he’s fighting just to keep his status as a top 10 gatekeeper.

Hill (10-1-1) is 4-1-1 since earning a UFC Contract after a win on Dana White’s Contender Series. He is known for his heavy hands and fast finishes. Back-to-back first-round knockout wins over Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker have Hill in the top 10 and searching for more. He is a massive -295 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Santos is betting at +245.

UFC Fight Night will get underway at 8 p.m. ET with six fights on the preliminary card on ESPN and ESPN+. There are currently six fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will also take place live on ESPN and ESPN+. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. It’s estimated that Santos vs. Hill should start just after midnight ET, depending on the length of the earlier fights on the card.

UFC Fight Night main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Main event: #6 Thiago Santos vs. #10 Jamahal Hill, light heavyweight

#6 Vicente Luque vs. #13 Geoff Neal, welterweight

Mohammed Usman vs. Zac Pauga, heavyweight

Brogan Walker vs. Juliana Miller, women’s flyweight

#14 Augusto Sakai vs. Serghei Spivac, heavyweight

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira, women’s flyweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+