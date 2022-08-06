Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 6 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight fight between #6 Thiago Santos and #10 Jamahal Hill.

The two fighters enter Saturday’s contest and loss and win their last bout. Santos enters the bout 22-10 and with a loss in his last contest. He’s trending in the wrong direction with four losses in his last five bouts. Hill enters 10-1 and with wins in each of his last two fights. He has won 60 percent of the fights in his short career by way of knockout and the other 40 percent by decision. Entering fight weekend, Hill is the heavy favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with odds at -320 to win, while Santos is betting at +230.

How to watch Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill

Date: Saturday, August 6

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Santos: +230

Hill: -320

Splits: 95 %of handle, 87% of bets on Hill

Hill is a big favorite in this one with the overwhelming of the wagers coming in on him. With Santos trending in the wrong direction, bettors should be shying away from placing money on him. Hill is also a pretty heavy bettering favorite in this one as well, so there is a ton of confidence in the southpaw.

