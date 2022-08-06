Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 6 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight fight between #6 Vincent Luque and #13 Geoff Neal.

Luque (28-8-1) lost his last fight to Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision, but before that, he won four straight fights and has won 90 percent of his bouts by KO/TKO and unanimous decision. Neal (14-4) is set to enter the octagon for the first time this year but did win his last fight against Santiago Ponzinibbio by a split decision. Neal lost his previous fight before that, however.

How to watch Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal

Date: Saturday, August 6

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Luque: -190

Neal: +160

Splits: 97% of handle, 85% of bets on Luque

Luque isn’t a massive favorite in here, but the majority of the bets are coming in on him to have a bounce back after a loss in his last fight. The public and big bettors are hammering Luque, which sometimes calls for a fade, but he seems like the safe bet.

