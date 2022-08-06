Mohammed Usman vs. Zac Pauga: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 6 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between Mohammed Usman and Zac Pauga.

Both fighters are making their UFC debut on the main card this weekend. The two heavyweight fighters will be looking to make a bang as they begin their careers. Usman hails from Nigeria and won his last fight in the Professional Fighters League. Pauga hails from the United States won his last fight as well but at the Cage Warriors 130.

How to watch Mohammed Usman vs. Zac Pauga

Date: Saturday, August 6

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Usman: +205

Pauga: -245

Splits: 92% of handle, 70% of bets on Pauga

Pauga is a big favorite in this matchup despite making his debut this weekend. Though there isn’t anything to go off of in the UFC octagon, the majority of the big betters are putting faith in Pauga to win his debut against Usman.

