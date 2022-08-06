 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brogan Walker vs. Juliana Miller: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

Brogan Walker and Juliana Miller fight at women’s flyweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By DKNation Staff
UFC Fighter Portraits Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 6 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a women’s flyweight fight between Brogan Walker and Juliana Miller.

Walker (7-2) is stepping into the octagon for the first time in her career after fighting in Invicta for the past five years. The 34-year-old hasn’t fought in nearly a year with her last action coming at Invicta FC 44 in a submission win over Emilee King.

Miller (2-1) is also making her UFC debut after fighting in Invicta and on the exhibition grappling circuit. Her last professional fight was a decision loss to Claire Guthrie at Invicta on AXS TV on May 21, 2021.

How to watch Brogan Walker vs. Juliana Miller

Date: Saturday, August 6
Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Walker: +100
Miller: -120

Splits: 68% of handle, 86% of bets on Miller

Both fighters have talked a lot about standing and striking, but I think this is going to be a bout contested by the group. Miller doesn’t have the experience that Walker does, but she does a lot of grappling and ju-jitsu events. Walker has faced some good competition in Invicta and that may serve her well late in the fight. It’s going to be a close battle, but expect Miller’s skill and youth to win out in a close decision.

