Augusto Sakai vs. Sergey Spivac: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 6 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a women’s flyweight fight between #14 Augusto Sakai and Sergey Spivac.

Spivac (14-3), the Polar Bear, is really starting to find himself as a striker. Two of his last three wins were by stoppage from punches. Of course one of those was against former NFL players Greg Hardy, who didn’t have much of a chin. Still, Spivac’s recent surge has him as a big -280 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sakai (15-4-1) is on a losing streak for the first time in his career and there are concerns that his confidence may be waning. His last win came against Blagov Ivanov on a Fight Night card on May 30, 2020. He is a +235 underdog.

How to watch Augusto Sakai vs. Sergey Spivac

Date: Saturday, August 6

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+

Sakai: +235

Spivac: -280

Splits: 76% of handle on Spivac, 83% of bets on Sakai

I am surprised the odds aren’t much closer on this fight. Sakai has the ground defense that might keep this fight standing and if that’s the case he’s still a better on his feet than Spivac. Spivac needs to get an early takedown and empty some of Sakai’s gas tank to have his best shot. If Sakai can stuff him, he’ll win this one and make a lot of underdog bettors happy.

