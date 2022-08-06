 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscilia Cachoeira: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

Ariane Lipski and Priscilia Cachoeira fight at women’s flyweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By DKNation Staff
MMA: UFC Fight Island Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 6 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a women’s flyweight fight between Ariane Lipski and Priscili Cachoeira.

The veteran Lipski (14-7) has had mixed results since joining the UFC in 2019. She has a 3-4 record in the octagon but is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Mandy Bohm last September.

Cachoeira (11-4) has followed a similar path as Lipski since her UFC debut in February of 2018. Her first match was a submission loss to current flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Cachoeira, however, has won three out of her past four fights and a win Saturday could put her in the picture for a second shot at Shevchenko.

How to watch Ariane Lipski vs. Priscilia Cachoeira

Date: Saturday, August 6
Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: ESPN+

Odds/Predictions (from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Lipski: -180
Cachoeira: +155

Splits: 77% of handle, 72% of bets on Cachoeira

The wild-swinging Cachoeira seems like a good bet to drop Lipski, who is a bit chinny and has a tendency to get stopped. I don’t this is going to be a pretty fight by any stretch, but the finish could be thrilling...and violent.

