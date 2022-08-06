What time is the UFC Fight Night main card starts on Saturday, August 6

UFC returns to the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, August 6 for another Fight Night card on ESPN. The main card will feature six bouts with light heavyweights Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill headlining the event. The action will begin at 8 p.m. ET with six fights on the preliminary card. ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast both the main card and the prelims.

Santos (22-10), a grizzled 10-year veteran of the UFC, has been on a slide since losing a disputed split decision to Jon Jones in a light heavyweight title fight at UFC 239. The 38-year-old has lost four of five and is hoping to keep his status as a top-10 ranked gatekeeper in the division.

The heavy-handed Hill (10-1-1) is 4-1-1 since earning a UFC contract after a win on Dana White’s Contender Series. Back-to-back first-round knockout wins over Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker have Hill in the top 10 and on the cusp of title contention. He is now a -320 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, with Santos betting at +265.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN and ESPN+. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Santos vs. Hill, it’s estimated that will start just after midnight ET.