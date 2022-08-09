Full card for UFC’s Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6, Episode 3

We’ve got another slate of fights on deck this week for Season 6, Episode 3 of Dana White’s Contender Series set for Tuesday, August 9. The five-fight card will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and allow shareholder and UFC president Dana White to scout talent with the opportunity for the best fighters to earn contracts. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The fighters this week have a lot to live up to. After only one fighter earned a contract in the season premiere, last week’s competitors brought it, and all five winners received contracts. The card will kick off with the first women’s bout of the season. Sandra Lavado and Karolina Wojcik will square off in a women’s strawweight bout.

Also on the card, Jamal Pogues returns to the Contender Series after being victorious in his fight in Season 3 but unable to impress enough to earn a contract. He will take on the Brazilian Paulo Renato Junior, who has won his last nine fights.

Bo Nickal and Zachary Borrego will face off in the main event as a showcase of two former collegiate athletes. Before their switches to MMA, Nickal was a National Champion Division 1 wrestler at Penn State, while Borrego played collegiate football at Angelo State University.

Full fight card for Dana White’s Contender Series: Episode 1

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.