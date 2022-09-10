How to watch Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 via live online stream

UFC 279 will return to action this weekend in Las Vegas from the T-Mobile Arena. The five-bout main card get started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 10 and will be highlighted by a revamped welterweight bout.

We were going to get No. 3 ranked welterweight Khamzat Chimaev against veteran fan favorite Nate Diaz. However, Chimaev showed up to the weigh-in 7.5 pounds overweight and Tony Ferguson was moved into his spot in the main event. Chimaev got bumped down to face Kevin Holland. Daniel Rodriguez was scheduled to fight Holland but now will fight Li Jingliang — who was originally scheduled to fight Ferguson. That’s quite the round-robin.

Chimaev (11-0) is considered one of the monsters of the welterweight division and was a massive -1050 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Diaz was a +700 underdog. Now, Ferguson is a -135 favorite while Diaz is a +115 underdog.

Meanwhile, Chimaev is a -490 favorite against Holland and Rodriguez is a -150 favorite against Jingliang.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass followed by the prelims at 8 p.m ET on ESPNews. The main card for UFC 279 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+. Subscribers of ESPN+ will still have to buy the PPV.