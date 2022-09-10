UFC 279: How did Nate Diaz do in his last fight?

The UFC returns to PPV with UFC 279 on Saturday, September 10 from the T-Mobile Arena on the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature a veteran fan favorites Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson squaring off in a welterweight bout. The contest will headline a five-fight match card with a start time of 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.

Diaz (21-13) has been with the UFC since winning the Ultimate Fighter 5 on June 23, 2007. He is a fan favorite for his all-action style that has gotten him eight Fight of the Year bonuses. Diaz is also a master student of Cesar Gracie Jiu-Jitsu and has five “Submission of the Night” bonuses. He was also the first man to beat Conor McGregor in the UFC.

How did you react to that first Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor finish?!



Watch Chimaev vs Diaz this Saturday at #UFC279! pic.twitter.com/ejlKaljgX8 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 6, 2022

Since Diaz’s second fight with McGregor on August 20, 2016, the innovator of the “Stockton Slap” has taken long layoffs in between fights. He spent three years out of the cage before returning at UFC 241 to beat Anthony Pettis on August 17, 2019. Diaz lost via doctor stoppage because of a cut against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 on November 2, 2019 and then took another 18-month layoff before losing by unanimous decision to now-UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 263 despite almost knocking Edwards out in the fifth round.

Nate Diaz NEARLY finished the fight with one minute left in the fifth round, but Leon Edwards (-400) withstood and had built too big of a lead. He gets the decision win over Nate Diaz at #UFC263.



Leon by DEC paid +150.pic.twitter.com/nuhnkbbN4k — Covers (@Covers) June 13, 2021

This is Diaz’s last fight on his UFC contract. He has been in a verbal war of words with UFC chairman Dana White about wanting to finish his contract and do other things outside of the UFC (presumably a boxing match with Jake Paul). After much public petitioning and some outcry from those believing White and the UFC have been holding Diaz hostage, a fight was made with Khamzat Chimaev. However, Chimaev showed up to the weigh-in 7.5 pounds overweight and was bumped down the card in place of Ferguson. Diaz is a +125 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.