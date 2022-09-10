Full card for UFC 279: Tony Ferguson vs. Nate Diaz

UFC 279 will take place on Saturday, Sept 10 at the T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Nev. The are 13 fights for the viewers to enjoy and place a wager on. The main event of the evening will feature a welterweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz after one of the wildest weigh-in’s in MMA history had six fighters and three different bouts change opponents.

The early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. on ESPNEWS. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.

Another bout to look out for is Irene Aldana (13-6) and Macy Chiasson (9-2) who both are trying to climb up the ranks. The former is currently the No. 4 contender for the women’s bantamweight title while the latter is the No. 12. Both enter Saturday with a win in their last match.

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #11 Tony Ferguson vs. Nate Diaz, welterweight

#3 Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland, catchweight

#14 Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez, welterweight

#4 Irene Aldana vs. #10 Macy Chaisson, women’s bantamweight

#13 Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba, light heavyweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m., ESPNEWS

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa, featherweight

Jailton Almedia vs. Anton Turkalj, catchweight

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweight

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett, heavyweight

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m., UFC Fight Pass