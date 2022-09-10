Full card for UFC 279: Tony Ferguson vs. Nate Diaz

UFC 279 will take place on Saturday, Sept 10 at the T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Nev. The are 13 fights for the viewers to enjoy and place a wager on. The main event of the evening will feature a welterweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz after one of the wildest weigh-in’s in MMA history had six fighters and three different bouts change opponents.
The early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. on ESPNEWS. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.
Another bout to look out for is Irene Aldana (13-6) and Macy Chiasson (9-2) who both are trying to climb up the ranks. The former is currently the No. 4 contender for the women’s bantamweight title while the latter is the No. 12. Both enter Saturday with a win in their last match.
UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+
- Main event: #11 Tony Ferguson vs. Nate Diaz, welterweight
- #3 Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland, catchweight
- #14 Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez, welterweight
- #4 Irene Aldana vs. #10 Macy Chaisson, women’s bantamweight
- #13 Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba, light heavyweight
Preliminary card, 8 p.m., ESPNEWS
- Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa, featherweight
- Jailton Almedia vs. Anton Turkalj, catchweight
- Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweight
- Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett, heavyweight
Early preliminary card, 6 p.m., UFC Fight Pass
- #15 Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf, women’s featherweight
- Chad Anheliger vs. Alatengheili, bantaweight
- Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reid, women’s strawweight
- Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse, welterweight