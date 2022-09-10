How to watch UFC 279 on ESPN+ PPV via live stream

UFC 279 is set to get going this weekend from Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, September 10. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

This is one of the few UFC PPVs that doesn’t include a title match anywhere on the card. Don’t let that deter you from checking it out, though, as the main card is sure to have plenty of fireworks. #13 Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba will kick off the main card with a light heavyweight bout. The women’s bantamweight division will then be on display as #4 Irene Aldana takes on #10 Macy Chiasson.

However, things have been shake up from there. Diaz was originally slated to fight third-ranked welterweight Khamzat Chimaev. However, Chimaev couldn’t make weight and was moved into a co-feature middleweight bout against Kevin Holland. Tony Ferguson was scheduled to face Li Jingliang but was moved into the main event. Daniel Rodriguez was scheduled to fight Holland but was moved into the bout against Jingliang. It was a wild Friday afternoon.

The early prelims will start at 6:00 p.m. ET, with the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET with the Diaz-Ferguson fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 279 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 279 will be live streamed on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 279 will air on ESPN and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.