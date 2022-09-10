What time the UFC 279 main card starts on Saturday, September 10

Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz will now headline UFC 279 on Saturday, Sept 10, in Las Vegas, Nev. at T-Mobile Arena. Ferguson steps in for Khazmat Chimaev, who missed weight by 7.5 pounds and caused one of the wildest weigh-in days in MMA history. Diaz is on the back end of his career but won’t let you know that because he still fights extremely hard when in the octagon. He hasn’t fought since 2021, when he lost to current champion Leon Edwards.

The main card will feature five bouts with Ferguson and Diaz now the main event. The other fights include No. 13 Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba, No. 4 Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson, Khazmat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland, and Daniel Rodriguez vs. Li Jingliang.

UFC 279 will get underway at 6 p.m. ET with four fights on the early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass. Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start 8 p.m. ET. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. There are currently four fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Ferguson and Diaz, it’s estimated that will start just after midnight ET.