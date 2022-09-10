Tony Ferguson vs. Nate Diaz: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 279 fight

UFC 279 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 10 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card with the co-main event featuring former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson making his welterweight debut against Nate Diaz.

How to watch Tony Ferguson vs. Nate Diaz

Date: Saturday, September 10

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Ferguson: -125

Diaz: +105

Splits: Diaz 72% of handle, 70% of bets

This could be looked at as Ferguson’s (25-7) last stand in the UFC. The 38-year-old has lost four straight fights. They have all been against the top tier of the lightweight division including the most recent lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, but Ferguson hasn’t been competitive in any of the fights. He got beat up horrible for nearly five rounds against Justin Gaethje and most recently suffered a scary knockout at the hands of Michael Chandler.

MICHAEL CHANDLER JUST KNOCKED OUT TONY FERGUSON COLD… WOW pic.twitter.com/sjhJycWhHS — FightBiz (@FightBizz) May 8, 2022

Diaz (20-13) is also mostly a gatekeeper at age 37, but is also one of the more popular fighters in the welterweight division. Though he has lost three of his last four, and of course hasn’t been training for Ferguson as he was expecting to battle Khazmat Chimaev, he’ll enter as the underdog here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.