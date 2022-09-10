Khazmat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 279 fight

UFC 279 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 10 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card, and the co-feature is now a 180-pound catchweight showdown between Chimaev and Holland.

How to watch Khazmat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland

Date: Saturday, September 10

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Chimaev: -560

Holland: +430

Splits: 29% of handle, 54% of bets on Chimaev

Chimaev is seen as one of the next major superstars of the sport, but his coming in 7.5 pounds overweight on Friday caused one of the wildest card changes we’ve ever seen at a UFC event. The Chechen is 11-0 with 10 stoppages as a cage fighter, including six KO’s and four submissions.

Holland is certainly the biggest loser in the main card shuffle. He is a good enough striker that people forget he has black belts in kung fu and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but Chimaev is one of the dominant forces in MMA today, and at 11-0 he often looks pretty close to untouchable in the cage. He’ll be a huge underdog here.

