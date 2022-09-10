Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 279 fight

UFC 279 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 10 at 10 p.m. ET. The second match on the five-fight main card is the only fight on the card between top 10 contenders as Irene Aldana, who is ranked No. 4 in the women’s bantamweight division, takes on Macy Chiasson, who is ranked 10th in the division.

How to watch Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Date: Saturday, September 10

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Aldana: -175

Chiasson: +150

Splits: 76% of handle, 68% of bets on Aldana

Aldana (13-6) might be on the doorsteps of a title shot against Amanda Nunes at bantamweight or featherweight given her history of missing weight. Chiasson (9-2) is also making a weight cut here, so the scales and conditioning are worth watching here. The styles are pretty similar, but Chiasson is taller and longer even though she doesn’t always utilize that length properly. Aldana has had longer periods of inactivity, which is concerning, but she’s faced the better competition and she’ll be motivated to get on Nunes’ radar for a potential title shot with a split decision win.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.