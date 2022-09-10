Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 279 fight

UFC 279 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 10 at 10 p.m. ET. The opening match on the five-fight main card is between light heavyweights Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba.

How to watch Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

Date: Saturday, September 10

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Walker: +175

Cutelaba: -205

Splits: 63% of handle, 43% of bets on Cutelaba

Cutelaba (16-7-1) is in a major slump, going 2-4-1 in his past seven fights. He will be at a significant height disadvantage against the 6-foot-5 Walker, but Cutelaba has the best counter for that with his wrestling. Walker (18-7) can be taken down and controlled on the ground. Plus there are questions about how will respond after an ugly knockout loss to Jamahal Hill earlier this year.

Jamahal Hill hit the 'off' button on Johnny Walker pic.twitter.com/Bj6cIfukHf — The Filthy Casual (@MMAfilthycasual) February 20, 2022

Walker will try to strike from distance and stay on the outside, but he will struggle defending Cutelaba’s entries and his shoots. Cutelaba will do more than enough to take a unanimous decision.

