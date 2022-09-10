 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa: Fight time, how to watch UFC 279 fight via live stream, odds

Hakeem Dawodu and Julian Erosa fight at featherweight on the preliminary card of UFC 279 on Saturday, September 10. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By mike.turay1

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MMA: UFC 263-Evloev vs Dawodu Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 279 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 10 at 10 p.m. ET. Prior to the main event, a four-fight preliminary card starts off at 8 p.m. ET highlighted by a featherweight battle between Hakeem Dawodu and Julian Erosa.

How to watch Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Date: Saturday, September 10
Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Dawodu: -215
Erosa: +185

Splits: 58% of handle, 78% of bets on Dawodu

Dawodu (13-2-1) has been trending upward as of late, winning six of his last seven bouts in the octagon all by decision.

Dawodu and his ability to dodge punches while serving up combinations will make it a tough fight for Julian Erosa (27-10). Erosa is looking to continue his good fortune in Vegas, as the 33-year-old has won four of his last five Fight Night appearances. Erosa wanted a shot at higher competition and will get his wish this Saturday in a matchup with Dawodu.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation