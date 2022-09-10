Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa: Fight time, how to watch UFC 279 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 279 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 10 at 10 p.m. ET. Prior to the main event, a four-fight preliminary card starts off at 8 p.m. ET highlighted by a featherweight battle between Hakeem Dawodu and Julian Erosa.

How to watch Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Date: Saturday, September 10

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Dawodu: -215

Erosa: +185

Splits: 58% of handle, 78% of bets on Dawodu

Dawodu (13-2-1) has been trending upward as of late, winning six of his last seven bouts in the octagon all by decision.

Hakeem Dawodu has a ko over current ufc welterweight Mike Mallot pic.twitter.com/UDX4vsObuU — Shy Jazz (@jazz_shy) September 5, 2022

Dawodu and his ability to dodge punches while serving up combinations will make it a tough fight for Julian Erosa (27-10). Erosa is looking to continue his good fortune in Vegas, as the 33-year-old has won four of his last five Fight Night appearances. Erosa wanted a shot at higher competition and will get his wish this Saturday in a matchup with Dawodu.

