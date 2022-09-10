 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj: Fight time, how to watch UFC 279 fight via live stream, odds

Jailton Almeida and Anton Turkalj fight at catchweight on the preliminary card of UFC 279 on Saturday, September 10. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By DKNation Staff

UFC Fight Night: Almeida v Porter Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 279 comes to you live from Las Vegas, where as part of the preliminary card Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj in a heavyweight battle.

How to watch Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj

Date: Saturday, September 10
Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Almeida: -675
Turkalj: +500

Splits: 87% of handle, 81% of bets on Almeida

Almeida (16-2) has been on a tear of late, the Dana White Contender Series alum, has had two first round finishes in 2022. Opposite the fierce striker is Anton Turkalj (7-0), who will be making his UFC debut in light of Shamil Abdurakhimov being forced to miss the fight due to visa issues. Turkalj will have his hands full, as Almeida will be eyeing yet another early finish.

