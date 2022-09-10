Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett: Fight time, how to watch UFC 279 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 279 will take place on the Las Vegas Strip at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, September 10. The main event will be in the welterweight division as No. 3 ranked Khamzat Chimaev takes on veteran Nate Diaz in what could be Diaz’s final fight with the UFC. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

The preliminary card will start at 8 p.m. ET and the four-fight card will include a middleweight clash between Denis Tiuliulin and Jamie Pickett.

How to watch Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett

Date: Saturday, September 10

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPNews and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Tiuiulin: +110

Pickett: -130

Splits: 61% of handle, 58% of bets on Pickett

Tiuliulin (10-6) has the experience edge here, but he’s a fighter that needs fights to stay in the stand up. His ground game is pretty basic and he struggles with guys that will attempt to wrestle him or come in for takedowns. Pickett (13-7) is still finding his footing in the UFC, he’s 2-3 since earning a contract with a win on Dana White’s Contender Series. He hasn’t shown any powerful striking so far, but he looks capable on the ground.

Pickett will try to do level changes, slick entries and anything else he can do to get Tiuliulin on the ground and keep him there. This won’t be pretty, but should be enough for Pickett to win by decision.

