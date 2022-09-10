Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett: Fight time, how to watch UFC 279 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 279 will take place on the Las Vegas Strip at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, September 10. The main event will be in the welterweight division as Tony Ferguson takes on veteran Nate Diaz in what could be Diaz’s final fight with the UFC after an unforgettable set of bout changes on Friday. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

The preliminary card will start at 8 p.m. ET and it will kick off with a heavyweight battle between Jake Collier and Chris Barnett.

How to watch Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

Date: Saturday, September 10

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPNews and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Collier: -450

Barnett: +360

Splits: 74% of handle, 72% of bets on Collier

Collier’s 13-7 record is a little misleading because he should have gotten the decision in April over Andrei Arlovski. Here is a chance to get back on track against Barnett (22-8), a fighter with one-punch power, but not much else to challenge Collier. This is the type of fight that Collier could just use his skill and win by a comfortable decision, but “The Prototype” is going to want a finish Saturday and he’ll get it by submission in the second round.

