Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf: Fight time, how to watch UFC 279 fight via live stream, odds

Norma Dumont and Danyelle Wolf fight at women’s featherweight on the early preliminary card of UFC 279 on Saturday, September 10. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

UFC heads back to the Las Vegas Strip for UFC 279. The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 10. The early preliminary card start at 6 p.m. ET and will feature featherweights Norma Dumont and Danyelle Wolf.

How to watch Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Date: Saturday, September 10
Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET
Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Dumont: -380
Wolf: +310

Splits: 61% of handle, 82% of bets on Dumont

Dumont (7-2) could make some noise in featherweights given how thin the division is. Her losses are to quality competition — Megan Anderson and Macy Chaisson. She is giving up length and size to Wolf, but the latter is young in her MMA career (1-0) after years in amateur boxing. At this stage Dumont is just the more complete fighter as a striker and especially on the ground. Wolf doesn’t have the tools to hang with her and will lose in an easy decision.

