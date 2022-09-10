Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf: Fight time, how to watch UFC 279 fight via live stream, odds

UFC heads back to the Las Vegas Strip for UFC 279. The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 10. The early preliminary card start at 6 p.m. ET and will feature featherweights Norma Dumont and Danyelle Wolf.

How to watch Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Date: Saturday, September 10

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Dumont: -380

Wolf: +310

Splits: 61% of handle, 82% of bets on Dumont

Dumont (7-2) could make some noise in featherweights given how thin the division is. Her losses are to quality competition — Megan Anderson and Macy Chaisson. She is giving up length and size to Wolf, but the latter is young in her MMA career (1-0) after years in amateur boxing. At this stage Dumont is just the more complete fighter as a striker and especially on the ground. Wolf doesn’t have the tools to hang with her and will lose in an easy decision.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.