Chad Anheliger vs. Heili Alatengheili: Fight time, how to watch UFC 279 fight via live stream, odds

Chad Anheliger and Heili Alatengheili fight at bantamweight on the early preliminary card of UFC 279 on Saturday, September 10. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

UFC Fight Night: Luque v Muhammad 2 Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

UFC heads back to the Las Vegas Strip for UFC 279. The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 10. The early preliminary card start at 6 p.m. ET and will feature a match between bantamweights Chad Anheliger and Heili Alatengheili.

How to watch Chad Anheliger vs. Heili Alatengheili

Date: Saturday, September 10
Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET
Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Anheliger: +145
Alatengheili: -170

Splits: 74% of handle, 41% of bets on Anheliger

Anheliger (12-5) showed a little something with a comeback win over Jesse Strader in his UFC debut. He was getting outstruck and losing on the scorecards when he turned the tables and earned a third-round TKO. Alatengheili (15-8-2) won his last fight in 47 seconds over Kevin Croom.

Both guys have the power to do damage. Alatengheili is just most consistent with his striking and all-around game than Anheliger. I think Alatendheili can avoid getting hit with the big punch and control the action with his wrestling to get the win over Anheliger.

