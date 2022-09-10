Chad Anheliger vs. Heili Alatengheili: Fight time, how to watch UFC 279 fight via live stream, odds

UFC heads back to the Las Vegas Strip for UFC 279. The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 10. The early preliminary card start at 6 p.m. ET and will feature a match between bantamweights Chad Anheliger and Heili Alatengheili.

How to watch Chad Anheliger vs. Heili Alatengheili

Date: Saturday, September 10

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Anheliger: +145

Alatengheili: -170

Splits: 74% of handle, 41% of bets on Anheliger

Anheliger (12-5) showed a little something with a comeback win over Jesse Strader in his UFC debut. He was getting outstruck and losing on the scorecards when he turned the tables and earned a third-round TKO. Alatengheili (15-8-2) won his last fight in 47 seconds over Kevin Croom.

Alatengheili starts us off with a BANG #UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/lZkO22WbEL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 16, 2022

Both guys have the power to do damage. Alatengheili is just most consistent with his striking and all-around game than Anheliger. I think Alatendheili can avoid getting hit with the big punch and control the action with his wrestling to get the win over Anheliger.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.