Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed: Fight time, how to watch UFC 279 fight via live stream, odds

UFC heads back to the Las Vegas Strip for UFC 279. The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 10. The card will be headlined by a welterweight grudge match between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. The early preliminary card start at 6 p.m. ET and among the early fights is a match between women’s strawweights Melissa Martinez and Elise Reed.

How to watch Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed

Date: Saturday, September 10

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Martinez: -175

Reed: +150

Splits: 44% of handle, 66% of bets on Martinez

This is probably the best matchup on the early card Martinez (7-0) has been on an extended layoff from MMA to focus on kickboxing and striking. She was already a hard hitter, but not she will presumably be much more refined. Reed (5-2) has always been a good striker and with both combatants very aware of the others’ skillset, this is going to be a tactical, skilled fight that will come down to the scorecards. Martinez is probably a much better fighter than she was three years ago, but Reed is a live opponent here and I think she could have the edge in the final minutes to take a split decision.

