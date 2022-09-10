 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed: Fight time, how to watch UFC 279 fight via live stream, odds

Melissa Martinez and Elise Reed fight at women’s strawweight on the early preliminary card of UFC 279 on Saturday, September 10. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By DKNation Staff
UFC heads back to the Las Vegas Strip for UFC 279. The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 10. The card will be headlined by a welterweight grudge match between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. The early preliminary card start at 6 p.m. ET and among the early fights is a match between women’s strawweights Melissa Martinez and Elise Reed.

How to watch Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed

Date: Saturday, September 10
Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET
Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Martinez: -175
Reed: +150

Splits: 44% of handle, 66% of bets on Martinez

This is probably the best matchup on the early card Martinez (7-0) has been on an extended layoff from MMA to focus on kickboxing and striking. She was already a hard hitter, but not she will presumably be much more refined. Reed (5-2) has always been a good striker and with both combatants very aware of the others’ skillset, this is going to be a tactical, skilled fight that will come down to the scorecards. Martinez is probably a much better fighter than she was three years ago, but Reed is a live opponent here and I think she could have the edge in the final minutes to take a split decision.

