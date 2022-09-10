Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse: Fight time, how to watch UFC 279 fight via live stream, odds

UFC heads back to the Las Vegas Strip for UFC 279. The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 10. The early preliminary card start at 6 p.m. ET and among the early fights is a welterweight match between Darian Weeks and Yohan Lainesse.

How to watch Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse

Date: Saturday, September 10

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Weeks: -115

Lainesse: -105

Splits: 80% of handle, 48% of bets on Lainesse

Yohan Lainesse (8-1) has won welterweight titles in smaller promotions and looked good beating Justin Burlinson in the first round on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Weeks (5-2) is going to be giving up size, length and striking power/ability. The big concern here is Lainesse’s ability to go three rounds if the fight gets there. The longer the fight goes and the more Weeks will gain confidence with his advantage in endurance. But Lainesse is more than capable of ending this quickly and making the conditioning point moot. Lainesse will land something big early and get the knockout.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.