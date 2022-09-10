Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 279 on September 10 [VIDEO]

UFC 279 is taking place Saturday night T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas. The card features 13 fights for viewers to enjoy and place a wager on. The early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. on ESPNEWS. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.
It has been a wild lead up to fight night thanks to a significant weigh-in issue. Khamzat Chimaev was set to face Nate Diaz in a main event bid to move up the welterweight ranks. However, he showed up to the weigh-in 7.5 pounds overweight and it resulted in six fighters and three different bouts change opponents.
We now get Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson at welterweight in the main event and a co-feature of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland at a catchweight. Holland was scheduled to face Daniel Rodriguez while Ferguson was scheduled to face Li Jingliang. With the Ferguson and Chimaev moves, Rodriguez is now fighting
We’ll be providing full results tonight with all the winners below. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC 279: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+
#11 Tony Ferguson (-140) vs. Nate Diaz (+120), welterweight
#3 Khamzat Chimaev (-500) vs. Kevin Holland (+400), catchweight
#14 Li Jingliang (+140) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (-165), welterweight
#4 Irene Aldana (-180) vs. #10 Macy Chaisson (+155), women’s bantamweight
#13 Johnny Walker (+170) vs. Ion Cutelaba (-200), light heavyweight
Preliminary card, 8 p.m., ESPNEWS
Hakeem Dawodu (-215) vs. Julian Erosa (+185), featherweight
Jailton Almedia (-610) vs. Anton Turkalj (+460), catchweight
Denis Tiuliulin (+110) vs. Jamie Pickett (-130, middleweight
Jake Collier (-450) vs. Chris Barnett (+360), heavyweight
Early preliminary card, 6 p.m., UFC Fight Pass
#15 Norma Dumont (-365) vs. Danyelle Wolf (+300), women’s featherweight
Chad Anheliger (+135) vs. Alatengheili (-155), bantamweight
Melissa Martinez (-170) vs. Elise Reid (+145), women’s strawweight
Darian Weeks (-120) vs. Yohan Lainesse (+100), welterweight
