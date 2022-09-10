Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 279 on September 10 [VIDEO]

UFC 279 is taking place Saturday night T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas. The card features 13 fights for viewers to enjoy and place a wager on. The early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. on ESPNEWS. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.

It has been a wild lead up to fight night thanks to a significant weigh-in issue. Khamzat Chimaev was set to face Nate Diaz in a main event bid to move up the welterweight ranks. However, he showed up to the weigh-in 7.5 pounds overweight and it resulted in six fighters and three different bouts change opponents.

We now get Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson at welterweight in the main event and a co-feature of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland at a catchweight. Holland was scheduled to face Daniel Rodriguez while Ferguson was scheduled to face Li Jingliang. With the Ferguson and Chimaev moves, Rodriguez is now fighting

UFC 279: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

#11 Tony Ferguson (-140) vs. Nate Diaz (+120), welterweight

#3 Khamzat Chimaev (-500) vs. Kevin Holland (+400), catchweight

#14 Li Jingliang (+140) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (-165), welterweight

#4 Irene Aldana (-180) vs. #10 Macy Chaisson (+155), women’s bantamweight

#13 Johnny Walker (+170) vs. Ion Cutelaba (-200), light heavyweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m., ESPNEWS

Hakeem Dawodu (-215) vs. Julian Erosa (+185), featherweight

Jailton Almedia (-610) vs. Anton Turkalj (+460), catchweight

Denis Tiuliulin (+110) vs. Jamie Pickett (-130, middleweight

Jake Collier (-450) vs. Chris Barnett (+360), heavyweight

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m., UFC Fight Pass

#15 Norma Dumont (-365) vs. Danyelle Wolf (+300), women’s featherweight

Chad Anheliger (+135) vs. Alatengheili (-155), bantamweight

Melissa Martinez (-170) vs. Elise Reid (+145), women’s strawweight

Darian Weeks (-120) vs. Yohan Lainesse (+100), welterweight

