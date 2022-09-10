UFC 279 is coming to fight fans live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night, and the main event has seem some tumult over the past 24 hours. Welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev was going to face Nate Diaz in what is likely the latter’s final bout with UFC. However, weigh-in issues changed that fight and two other fights on the main card.

Chimaev showed up 7.5 pounds overweight and was bumped down the card to a co-feature bout with Kevin Holland at a catchweight. Tony Ferguson, who was scheduled to fight Li Jingliang, has moved into the main event. This gives us two fan favorites nearing the end of their respective careers.

Ferguson comes into the bout a -125 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, but has lost four straight bouts. He last fought in May, suffering a second round knockout at the hands of Michael Chandler at UFC 274. Diaz is a +105 underdog and has lost two of his last three bouts, including most recently a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021.

We will update this article with the live round-by-round scoring and relevant video once the fight ends.

Moneyline (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Nate Diaz: +105

Tony Ferguson: -125

Method of victory

Diaz to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +475

Diaz to win by submission: +700

Diaz to win by decision: +250

Draw: +5000

Ferguson to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +250

Ferguson to win by submission: +900

Ferguson to win by decision: +240

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD