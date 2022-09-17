How to watch UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Yadong Song via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from Las Vegas on Saturday, September 17. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by top 10 bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Yadong Song. The event will stream live on ESPN+.

Both the preliminary card, which features nine matches, and the five-fight main card will be on ESPN+.

The preliminary card will start at 4 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 7 p.m. ET with the Sandhagen-Song fight to close it out. Sandhagen is a -190 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

So how do you watch it?

The preliminary and main card for UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song will be live streamed on ESPN+. Fans will need a subscription to the service. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+. It is $9.99/month for ESPN+ with an option for a $99.99 annual subscription fee. ESPN+ can also be bundled with Hulu and Disney+ for $13.99/month.