What time the UFC Fight Night main card starts on Saturday, September 17

UFC Fight Night returns to the APEX in Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, September 17. It’s a full night of fights that will be headlined by bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Yadong Song. Sandhagen is ranked No. 4 in the bantamweight division and Song is ranked 10th.

Sandhagen (14-4) is on a two-fight losing slump, but he’s lost to two guys ranked ahead of him in the division. He isn’t in a position to earn a title fight with a win, but he is an established gatekeeper in the top five. Song (19-6-1) is just 24 years old, but has a wealth of fight experience. He is on a three-game win streak and is coming off of a knockout of former top contender Marion Moraes in March. Sandhagen is a -190 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and Song is a +160 underdog.

The co-main event between featherweight contenders Giga Chikadze (14-3) ranked 8th and Sodiq Yusuff (12-2), ranked 12th, was cancelled earlier in the week when Chikadze had to pull out of the fight. But here’s a Chikadze knockout of Cub Swanson in the meantime.

GIGA KICK ALERT @giga_chikadze sent Cub Swanson to the canvas #UFCVegas25 pic.twitter.com/TzNPMW9TFY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 2, 2021

UFC Fight Night will get underway at 4 p.m. ET with nine fights on the preliminary card, which will air on ESPN+.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 7 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Sandhagen and Song, it’s estimated that will start just after 9 p.m. ET.