Full card for UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Yadong Song

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song will be held at the UFC APEX in Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, September 16. The main card will be headlined by a top 10 fight in the bantamweight division between Cory Sandhagen and Yadong Song. The main card will be streaming live on ESPN+ and is expected to start at 7 p.m.
The preliminary card will kick things off at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+. It’s a packed preliminary card with 10 matches.
Sandhagen (14-4) is the No. 4 ranked bantamweight in the UFC and he has won seven of his 10 fights in the UFC. Unfortunately Sandhagen has lost to the top three guys in the division — current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, No. 1 contender T.J. Dillashaw and former champion Petr Yan. Sandhagen is on a two-fight losing streak with a split decision loss to Dillashaw and a unanimous loss to Yan at UFC 267.
Song (19-6-1) is on a three-fight win streak and coming off of an impressive knockout win on former top contender Marlon Moraes on March 12.
SONG YADONG SHUT MORAES' LIGHTS OUT #UFCVegas50 pic.twitter.com/TezbYzvIjB— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 13, 2022
A win over Sandhagen would put Song in the top five and in line for a future title shot. Sandhagen is a -205 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Song is the underdog at +175.
UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Yadong Song main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+
- Main event: #4 Cory Sandberg vs. #10 Yadong Song, bantamweight
- #8 Giga Chikadze vs. #12 Sodiq Yusuff, featherweight
- Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues, middleweight
- Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo, featherweight
- Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira, heavyweight
Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+
- Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight
- Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini, featherweight
- Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce, welterweight
- Joe Pyfer vs. Alen Amedovski, middleweight
- #7 Aspen Ladd vs. #8 Sara Mcmann, women’s bantamweight
- Denise Gomes vs. Loma Lookboonmee, women’s strawweight
- Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber, lightweight
- Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson, women’s flyweight
- Tony Gravely vs. Javid Basharat, bantamweight
- Nikolas Matta vs. Cameron Vancamp, lightweight