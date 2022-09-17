Full card for UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Yadong Song

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song will be held at the UFC APEX in Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, September 16. The main card will be headlined by a top 10 fight in the bantamweight division between Cory Sandhagen and Yadong Song. The main card will be streaming live on ESPN+ and is expected to start at 7 p.m.

The preliminary card will kick things off at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+. It’s a packed preliminary card with 10 matches.

Sandhagen (14-4) is the No. 4 ranked bantamweight in the UFC and he has won seven of his 10 fights in the UFC. Unfortunately Sandhagen has lost to the top three guys in the division — current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, No. 1 contender T.J. Dillashaw and former champion Petr Yan. Sandhagen is on a two-fight losing streak with a split decision loss to Dillashaw and a unanimous loss to Yan at UFC 267.

Song (19-6-1) is on a three-fight win streak and coming off of an impressive knockout win on former top contender Marlon Moraes on March 12.

A win over Sandhagen would put Song in the top five and in line for a future title shot. Sandhagen is a -205 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Song is the underdog at +175.

UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Yadong Song main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #4 Cory Sandberg vs. #10 Yadong Song, bantamweight

#4 Cory Sandberg vs. #10 Yadong Song, bantamweight #8 Giga Chikadze vs. #12 Sodiq Yusuff, featherweight

Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues, middleweight

Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo, featherweight

Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira, heavyweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+