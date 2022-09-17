Cory Sandhagen vs. Yadong Song: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 17 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card with No. 4 ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen taking on No. 10 ranked bantamweight Yadong Song in the main event.

Sandhagen (14-4) is kind of stuck in no man’s land. He is a top five bantamweight, but his losses (three of out of past five fights) are against guys ranked higher than him including current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former champ Petr Yan. That doesn’t give him a clear path to another title shot, but he is a quality top five gatekeeper.

The 24-year-old Song (19-6-2) is looking to breakthrough that gate and is riding a three-fight win streak that includes a knockout win over former top contender Marion Moraes.

How to watch Cory Sandhagen vs. Yadong Song

Date: Saturday, September 17

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Sandhagen: -195-

Song: +165

Splits: 72% of handle, 82% of bets on Sandhagen

A win against Sandhagen would put Song in the top five and in line for at least an eliminator match to a title shot. Song is younger and has that explosive power, but Sandhagen is battle tested and has fought well against the top guys in the division. He lost the match with Yan by unanimous decision, but it was a close five-round fight. Sandhagen should be able to control the action Saturday and take a decision.

