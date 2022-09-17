Alen Amedovski vs. Joe Pyfer: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 17 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card with the main event between bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Yadong Song. One of the other bouts featured on the main card is clash between middleweights Alen Amedovski vs. Joe Pyfer.

Pyfer (9-2) is making his UFC debut after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contenders Series when he wrecked Ozzy Diaz by knockout.

Joesph Pyfer knocks out Ozzy Diaz in the main event#DWCSpic.twitter.com/uiTZIqc4y6 — MMA mania (@mmamania) July 27, 2022

Amedovski (8-3) came in the UFC with a little bit of fanfare, but has lost all three of his fights in the promotion, two of them by knockout stoppage.

How to watch Alen Amedovski vs. Joe Pyfer

Date: Saturday, September 17

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Amedovski: +340

Pyfer: -425

Splits: 78% of handle, 87% of bets on Pyfer

Pyfer being put in a tricky position. He is expected to steamroll Amedovski, but the guys that have stopped Amedovski took advantage of his issues with wrestling. Pyfer isn’t going to use that route. He’s going to try to come in and overwhelm Amedovski. It’s very possible that Amedovski can catch Pyfer being a little reckless, but otherwise this is Pyfer win by first-round knockout.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.