Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 17 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card with the main event between bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Yadong Song. One of the other bouts featured on the main card is clash between middleweights Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodrigues.

Njokuani (22-7-1) is on a nice run of four straight wins, all by knockout. He’s 3-0 in the UFC after a nice long run in Bellator. Njokuani can end a fight fast, just ask Marc-Andre Barriault.

Chidi njokuani with the second shortest ufc debut ever pic.twitter.com/n5MYY1HyK2 — Detective John Beliah (@BeliahJohn) February 5, 2022

Rodrigues (12-4) is a fan favorite because he is all about the brawl and will let his hands go as soon as the bell rings. . He is 3-1 since joining the UFC and has won two of them by knockout.

How to watch Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Date: Saturday, September 17

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Njokuani: -125

Rodrigues: +105

Splits: 61% of handle, 59% of bets on Njokuani

This could go three rounds or it could last one minute. Either way it’s going to be a firefight for as long as it goes. Two guys that love to throw punches and will go for the big knockouts. This is a fun matchup and promises to be an exciting fight. Njokuani has the length and the power to put Rodrigues out by TKO in the second round.

