Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 17 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card with a scheduled main event between top 10 bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Yadong Song. The main card will also feature a featherweight bout between Andre Fili and Bill Algeo.

Algeo (16-6) is taking this fight on short notice, two months after his knockout win over Herbert Burns earned him “Performance of the Night” honors at UFC Fight Night in Long Island. Fili (21-9-1) needs something good to happen because he’s 1-3-1 in his last five and only lasted 41 seconds in his previous fight, a knockout loss to Joanderson Brito.

How to watch Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo

Date: Saturday, September 17

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m.

Live stream: ESPN+

Fili: -120

Algeo: +100

Splits: 92% of handle, 60% of bets on Algeo

This is another good action on a card full of them. Algeo taking the fight on short notice says he feels like he can connect with something on Fili early and take him out. If Fili can get past the first round this fight will go to the cards. Algeo will land the bigger shots in the third round and take a split decision.

