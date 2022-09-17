Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 17 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card with a scheduled main event between top 10 bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Yadong Song. The main card will kick off with a heavyweight bout between Tanner Boser and Rodrigo Nascimento.

Boser (20-8-1) hasn’t fought in nearly 14 months. His last fight was a win over blown-up light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux and that fight came on short notice, three weeks after Boser lost to Ilir Latifi by decision. Hard to say how a long layoff affect a fighter.

Official decision: Tanner Boser (20-8-1) defeats Ovince Saint Preux (25-16) via KO (Punches) #UFC #UFCVegas30pic.twitter.com/9fzuLJdSG6 — All Access MMA (@AllAccessMMA247) June 26, 2021

Nascimento (8-1-1) also hasn’t fought in over a year. His last fight was a knockout win over Alan Baudot that got overturned to no contest when Nascimento tested positive for ritalinic acid. That earned him a six-month suspension.

How to watch Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira

Date: Saturday, September 17

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m.

Live stream: ESPN+

Boser: -170

Nascimento: +145

Splits: 80% of handle, 37% of bets on Nascimento

Boser is the better fighter and with both guys dealing with year-plus layoffs, it makes more sense to go with the experienced fighter that has been through a lot more. This isn’t a heavyweight bout between two bulls. Boser likes to stand, but he’s a patient kickboxer. Nascimento would prefer getting the fight to the ground, but his entries are pretty basic and Boser should be able to counter and eventually stop Nascimento in the third round.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.