What time the UFC Fight Night main card starts on Saturday, September 3

The Accor Arena in Paris, France will be the site for a showdown between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. The fight will be held on Saturday, September 3. This is the UFC’s first event in Paris ever.

Gane is a great fighter and has proved that throughout his UFC career. He’s currently 10-1 in the UFC. Gane is an all around fighter as he has won four fights by KO/TKO, three fights by submission, and three fights by decision. Tuivasa is a fan favorite who has had a ton of success over the past few years. Since 2020, he has fought four fights winning all by KO/TKO. In his 14-3 career, he’s won by KO/TKO 13 times and decision once.

UFC Fight Night will get underway at 12:00 p.m. ET with the preliminary card on ESPN and ESPN+. There are currently four fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 3:00 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Gane vs. Tuivasa, it’s estimated that will start just after 6:00 p.m. ET.