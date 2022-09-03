 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa via live stream

We break down how to watch this weekend’s UFC Fight Night action.

By BenHall1
Ciryl Gane of France and Tai Tuivasa of Australia face off during a UFC photo session at Champ de Mars&nbsp; Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The Accor Arena in Paris, France will be the site for a showdown between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. The fight will be held on Saturday, September 3 at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card, There are also four fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Gane is a great fighter and has proved that throughout his UFC career. He’s currently 10-1 in the UFC. He’s coming off a loss by decision to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 back on January 22. Gane is an all around fighter as he has won four fights by KO/TKO, three fights by submission, and three fights by decision. If he continues to win, we could see a rematch with Ngannou sometime soon.

Tuivasa is a fan favorite who has had a ton of success over the past few years. He last fought against Derrick Lewis back on February 12 winning by KO/TKO in the second round. Since 2020, Tuivasa has fought four fights winning all by KO/TKO. In his 14-3 career, he’s won by KO/TKO 13 times and decision once.

Gane is an early betting favorite at -540 on Draftkings Sportsbook. Tuivasa is betting at +420.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

