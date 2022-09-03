How to watch UFC Fight Night: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa via live stream

The Accor Arena in Paris, France will be the site for a showdown between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. The fight will be held on Saturday, September 3 at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card, There are also four fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Gane is a great fighter and has proved that throughout his UFC career. He’s currently 10-1 in the UFC. He’s coming off a loss by decision to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 back on January 22. Gane is an all around fighter as he has won four fights by KO/TKO, three fights by submission, and three fights by decision. If he continues to win, we could see a rematch with Ngannou sometime soon.

Tuivasa is a fan favorite who has had a ton of success over the past few years. He last fought against Derrick Lewis back on February 12 winning by KO/TKO in the second round. Since 2020, Tuivasa has fought four fights winning all by KO/TKO. In his 14-3 career, he’s won by KO/TKO 13 times and decision once.

Gane is an early betting favorite at -540 on Draftkings Sportsbook. Tuivasa is betting at +420.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.