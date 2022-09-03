Full card for UFC Fight Night: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

The Accor Arena in Paris, France will be the site for a showdown between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. The fight will be held on Saturday, September 3. This is the UFC’s first event in Paris ever.
The preliminary card starts at 12:00 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The main card is next up at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The big show gets started at TIME on ESPN+ PPV.
Gane vs. Tuivasa should be a fun one, as fans love both guys and they each have different styles. While Gane is more of an all around fighter as he has won four fights by KO/TKO, three fights by submission, and three fights by decision, Tuivasa won by KO/TKO 13 times and decision once.
UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa main card, 3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
- Main event: #1 Ciryl Gane vs. #3 Tai Tuivasa, heavyweight
- #1 Robert Whittaker vs. #2 Marvin Vettori, middleweight
- Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight
- John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight
- William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens, featherweight
- Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood, featherweight
Preliminary card, 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS
- Abus Magomedov vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, middleweight
- Farès Ziam vs. Michal Figlak, lightweight
- #12 Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley, middleweight
- Benoît Saint-Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda, lightweight
- Khalid Taha vs. Cristian Quiñonez, bantamweight
- Stephanie Egger vs. Ailin Perez, women’s featherweight