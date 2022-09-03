Full card for UFC Fight Night: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

The Accor Arena in Paris, France will be the site for a showdown between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. The fight will be held on Saturday, September 3. This is the UFC’s first event in Paris ever.

The preliminary card starts at 12:00 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The main card is next up at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The big show gets started at TIME on ESPN+ PPV.

Gane vs. Tuivasa should be a fun one, as fans love both guys and they each have different styles. While Gane is more of an all around fighter as he has won four fights by KO/TKO, three fights by submission, and three fights by decision, Tuivasa won by KO/TKO 13 times and decision once.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa main card, 3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #1 Ciryl Gane vs. #3 Tai Tuivasa, heavyweight

#1 Robert Whittaker vs. #2 Marvin Vettori, middleweight

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight

John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight

William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens, featherweight

Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood, featherweight

Preliminary card, 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS