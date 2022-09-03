William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night Paris fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night Paris is set to get going this weekend from Accor Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, September 3 at 3 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight title eliminator fight between No. 1 contender Cyril Gane and No. 3 contender Tai Tuivasa. Fighting second from the top on the main card will be featherweights Williams Gomis and Jarno Errens

The hometown crowd will be heavily behind Gomis (10-2), a French fighter making his UFC debut against Errens (13-3-1), also making his octagon debut. Gomis has upped his level of competition recently and thrived, winning his last three fights by stoppage. Errens is 5-1-1 in his past seven fights with his most recent win against Alisher Abdullaev coming by decision.

How to watch Gomis vs. Errens

Date: Saturday, September 3

Fight time: Main card starts at 3 p.m.

Live stream: ESPN+

Gomis: -225

Errens: +185

Splits: 60% of handle, 78% of bets on Gomis

For Errens is all about surviving the early onslaught. Gomis is going to be feeling the energy of the Paris crowd and will want to walk through Errens. He has the skill to do it, but if Errens can be patient and get through the first round I believe the fight could change. But I like the hometown fighter winning this by stoppage.

