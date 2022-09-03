Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night Paris fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night Paris is set to get going this weekend from Accor Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, September 3 at 3 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight title eliminator fight between No. 1 contender Cyril Gane and No. 3 contender Tai Tuivasa. The opening match on the main card will be between featherweights Charles Jourdain and Nathaniel Wood

Jourdain (13-5-1) is never one to back down from a challenge and he’s stepping back in the octagon just six weeks after coming out on the short end of an exciting brawl with Shane Burgos. Wood (18-5) also fought a little more than a month ago when he earned a unanimous decision over Charles Rosa on July 23.

How to watch Jourdain vs. Wood

Date: Saturday, September 3

Fight time: Main card starts at 3 p.m.

Live stream: ESPN+

Jourdain: -135

Wood: +115

Splits: 62% of handle, 64% of bets on Jourdain

This should be an exciting opener as both of these guys bring a ton of energy into their fights. Jourdain can put together some impressive strikes that hurt opponents. Wood would be best served to keep this fight at a distance that will keep him out of danger. I expect a tight fight here with both fighters having their moments and Jourdain ekeing out a decision.

