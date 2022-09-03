 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night Paris fight via live stream

John Makdessi and Nasrat Haqparast fight at lightweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night Paris. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By DKNation Staff
UFC 206: Holloway v Pettis Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Fight Night Paris is set to get going this weekend from Accor Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, September 3 at 3 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight title eliminator fight between No. 1 contender Cyril Gane and No. 3 contender Tai Tuivasa. Also notable on the main card is a fight in the lightweight division between John Makdessi and Nasrat Haqparast.

Makdessi (18-7) has had a nice little revival over the last couple of years. The veteran cage fighters is 5-2 in his past seven UFC fights and is coming off of a split decision win over Ignacio Bahamondes in April 2021. Makdessi hasn’t fought in almost 18 months, but he’s taken long layoffs before. Haqparast (13-5) is on a two-fight skid, losing consecutive decisions to Bobby Green and Dan Hooker. He is 5-4 in the UFC.

How to watch Makdessi vs. Haqparast

Date: Saturday, September 3
Fight time: Main card starts at 3 p.m.
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Haqparast: -230
Makdessi: +195

Splits: 68% of handle, 78% of bets on Haqparast

Youth could serve Haqparast well here. Makdessi has advanced boxing skills, but I don’t think he’ll have the power that would keep Haqparast from moving forward. If that happens I think the Haqparast will eventually smother Makdessi and get a win, possibly by stoppage.

