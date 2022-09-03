 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night Paris fight via live stream

Alessio Di Chirico and Roman Kopylov fight at middleweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night Paris. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By DKNation Staff
UFC 267: Duraev v Kopylov Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night Paris is set to get going this weekend from Accor Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, September 3 at 3 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight title eliminator fight between No. 1 contender Cyril Gane and No. 3 contender Tai Tuivasa. Also notable on the main card is a middleweight fight between Alessio Di Chirico and Roman Kopylov.

Di Chirico (13-6) is 1-4 in his past five fights in the octagon and is coming off of a knockout loss to Abdul Razak Ahassan over a year ago. Meanwhile Roman Kopylov (8-2) has yet to win a fight in the UFC, losing to Karl Roberson and Albert Duraev.

How to watch Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov

Date: Saturday, September 3
Fight time: Main card starts at 3 p.m.
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Di Chirico: -110
Kopylov: -110

Splits: 84% of handle, 44% of bets on Di Chirico

Di Chirico is going to stay at distance and have a lot of success against Kopylov unless the latter has made some adjustments after his first two fights. This feels like a fight where the loser might get cut from the promotion.

