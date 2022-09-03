Cyril Gane knocks out Tai Tuivasa in what might be the Fight of The Year in UFC

In what was a wild finish, No. 1 heavyweight contender Cyril Gane stopped No. 3 Tai Tuviasa in the third round of their matchup at UFC Fight Night at the Accor Arena in Paris, France on Saturday.

Gane stopped the leader of the “Shoey” beer after what was a wild fight as much action as you’ll ever see in the octagon.

Both fighters attacked the entire bout, with the first one to land a big shot clearly going to be the winner. While Gane closed as a -495 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, the bout was quite competitive from the opening bell to the finish.

“Bon Gamin” moved to 11-1, and puts himself in position to fight for what should be an interim belt opportunity with the status of Francis Ngannou still very much in question. The reigning heavyweight champion is out of contract with the UFC, and might pursue boxing instead of MMA for his next combat sports event.

As for Tuivasa, he showed he’s clearly worthy of consideration at 265 lbs. in any cage anywhere. This bout is in consideration for Fight of The Year, and considering it wasn’t on pay-per-view that’s always great for the fans of the sport.