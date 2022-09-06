Full card for UFC’s Dana White’s Contender Series, Episode 7

We’ve got another slate of fights on deck this week for Episode 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series set for Tuesday, September 6. The five-fight card will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and allow shareholder and UFC president Dana White to scout talent with the opportunity for the best fighters to earn contracts.

The headline match on the card is between light heavyweights Renato Bellato, who comes from the Nogueira camp in Brazil, against Vitro Petrino. The most anticipated match on the card and arguably the best matchup in contender series history is between veteran lightweights Narinam Abbasov (28-3) and Ismael Bonfim (17-3). Both fighters are among the best prospects to have never been in the UFC or Bellator until now. Not surprising the fight odds are even at -110 for both fighters at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is a stacked card of prospects and another one to watch is Tereza Bleda in the women’s flyweight division. She was the first women’s champion in OKTAGON and is widely considered a future star. Bleda is a massive favorite at -610 over Nayara Maia.

Tereza Bledá is the first ever female OKTAGON champion! pic.twitter.com/JGBVMs3Sih — OKTAGON MMA (@OktagonOfficial) December 30, 2021

Full fight card for Dana White’s Contender Series: Episode 7