UFC 279 weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

UFC 279 gets underway Saturday at 10 p.m. from the T-Mobile Arena. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for noon ET on Friday, September 9. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.
The main event features Chimaev and Diaz squaring off for in a welterweight bout. The co-feature of the night will see Li Jingliang and Tony Ferguson battle in a welterweight showdown.
There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.
Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.
Main card
- #3 Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz, welterweight
- #14 Li Jingliang vs. #11 Tony Ferguson, welterweight
- Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez, catchweight
- #4 Irene Aldana vs. #10 Macy Chaisson, women’s bantamweight
- #13 Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba, light heavyweight
Preliminary card
- Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa, featherweight
- Jailton Almedia vs. Anton Turkalj, catchweight
- Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweight
- Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett, heavyweight
Early preliminary card
- #15 Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf, women’s featherweight
- Chad Anheliger (+150) vs. Alatengheili (-175), bantaweight
- Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reid, women’s strawweight
- Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse, welterweight