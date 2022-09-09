UFC 279 weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

UFC 279 gets underway Saturday at 10 p.m. from the T-Mobile Arena. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for noon ET on Friday, September 9. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Chimaev and Diaz squaring off for in a welterweight bout. The co-feature of the night will see Li Jingliang and Tony Ferguson battle in a welterweight showdown.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

#3 Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz, welterweight

#14 Li Jingliang vs. #11 Tony Ferguson, welterweight

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez, catchweight

#4 Irene Aldana vs. #10 Macy Chaisson, women’s bantamweight

#13 Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba, light heavyweight

Preliminary card

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa, featherweight

Jailton Almedia vs. Anton Turkalj, catchweight

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweight

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett, heavyweight

Early preliminary card