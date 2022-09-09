 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 279 weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Watch the weigh-in here and we’ll update with official weights as they come in.

By DKNation Staff

UFC 279 gets underway Saturday at 10 p.m. from the T-Mobile Arena. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for noon ET on Friday, September 9. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Chimaev and Diaz squaring off for in a welterweight bout. The co-feature of the night will see Li Jingliang and Tony Ferguson battle in a welterweight showdown.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

  • #3 Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz, welterweight
  • #14 Li Jingliang vs. #11 Tony Ferguson, welterweight
  • Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez, catchweight
  • #4 Irene Aldana vs. #10 Macy Chaisson, women’s bantamweight
  • #13 Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba, light heavyweight

Preliminary card

  • Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa, featherweight
  • Jailton Almedia vs. Anton Turkalj, catchweight
  • Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweight
  • Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett, heavyweight

Early preliminary card

  • #15 Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf, women’s featherweight
  • Chad Anheliger (+150) vs. Alatengheili (-175), bantaweight
  • Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reid, women’s strawweight
  • Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse, welterweight

More From DraftKings Nation