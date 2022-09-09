UFC 279 Picks: Carlos Lozoya’s Best Bets for UFC 279 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Playbook welcomes MMA fighter Carlos Lozoya, an up-and-coming fighter in the flyweight division. Carlos has fought notable names such as UFC star Sean O’Malley and is on a six-fight winning streak.

Carlos is fighting in the main event of an upcoming card live on UFC Fight Pass on October 30!

Read UFC.com’s profile on Carlos here:

Below, Carlos gives his picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for UFC 279.

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

The star power of Nate Diaz is something special. With the wars he’s been a part of against the best in the world, it’s hard to go against him, but Khamzat is such a horrible matchup for Nate. Khamzat has the unique ability to retain power with time and the strength he possesses in his grappling abilities from a lifetime of wrestling—he’s just a hard guy to prepare for. Khamzat wins by TKO or doctor stoppage.

Li Jingliang vs. Tony Ferguson

I hate how soon Tony is fighting. Normally after a devastating KO, you get put into a concussion protocol where you do nothing that might injure your brain for a couple of months. To me, this is far too soon for Tony to be coming back and up a weight class against someone who is willing to stay in front of you to hit you. I think if this fight was six more months from now, Tony would have a far better chance. Tony had also been showing signs of deterioration before his last fight and I don’t think he has it in him to continue fighting at a high level.

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

I have a strong suspicion that DRod’s year-long hiatus post-injury is going to give him problems with an explosive fast pace guy like Kevin Holland. I see this playing out in a similar way as Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means, another southpaw, where Kevin lands his right hand multiple times and stuns Daniel into a submission. Another thing to consider is this fight is going to be at a catchweight of 180 pounds, ten pounds heavier than where DRod has fought before in the UFC. Holland’s experience, size, aggression, and willingness to hunt for a finish will be a problem for a guy like Daniel Rodriguez.

