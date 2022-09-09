Nate Diaz to now face Tony Ferguson in UFC 279 main event, Khamzat Chimaev to fight Kevin Holland as co-feature

A wild UFC 279 weigh-in just got wilder, and the top of the card has been completely overhauled.

Undefeated welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev was scheduled to fight veteran Nate Diaz, but the Chechen Chimaev came in 7.5 pounds over the weight limit due to what has been called a “medical condition.” That means the main event is off, but Dana White is ready to make a card happen anyway.

So you’ll see Diaz fight No. 2 lightweight Tony Ferguson, while Ferguson’s original opponent Li Jingliang will now face Daniel Rodriguez. Rodriguez was originally going to compete against ...

Kevin Holland, will now take on Khamzat Chimaev after they had an altercation at yesterday’s press conference. So...

Original card

Chimaev vs. Diaz

Ferguson vs. Jingliang

Holland vs. Rodriguez

Current card

Diaz vs. Ferguson

Chimaev vs. Holland

Jingliang vs. Rodriguez

Got all that?

Just another day in Dana White’s UFC. You have to figure the president of the UFC had to up the pay of the the non-Chimaev combatants to make this work.

More to come, and we’ll post the new lines when they become available from DraftKings Sportsbook.